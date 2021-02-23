Sen. Tillis supports confirmation of Garland for US attorney general

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis (R) said he supports the confirmation of Merrick Garland to be the next U.S. Attorney General.

Tillis said Garland has a deep understanding of the law coupled with an “outstanding” record of serving the country.

“He served as Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division at the Department of Justice as well as 19 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit where he eventually served as Chief Justice,” Tillis said in a release.

That experience helped Garland earn what Tillis said was “wide-based legal knowledge and his unbiased application of the law.”

“After talking to him and participating in his confirmation hearing, I have no doubt he will serve with integrity, keeping the best interest of our great country in mind with every decision he makes, and will respect the constitutional rights and liberties of all Americans,” Tillis said. “Given his outstanding record and commitment to the rule of law, I look forward to supporting his confirmation.”

Garland is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week as President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general.

Garland is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals and was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2016 to a seat on the Supreme Court. But that nomination failed.

Now Garland is back as Biden’s nominee for attorney general. He is expected to be confirmed with bipartisan support to the key position running the Justice Department.

Here are some key facts to know about Biden’s nominee to run the Justice Department:

NAME: Brian Merrick Garland

AGE: 67

BIRTHPLACE: Chicago

EDUCATION: Harvard College, 1970-1974; Harvard Law School, 1974-77

MOST RECENT LEGAL EXPERIENCE: 1997-Present: Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. 1993-1997: Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General and Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Criminal Division.

KEY CASE: While at the Justice Department, Garland supervised the investigation into the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

PRIOR NOMINATIONS: Garland was nominated by former President Barack Obama in 2016 to a seat on the Supreme Court, but Republicans refused to hold confirmation hearings and waited to fill the slot until Donald Trump won the election and selected his own pick.

KEY QUOTE FROM ATTORNEY GENERAL HEARING: “The president nominates the attorney general to be the lawyer, not for any individual, but for the people of the United States.”