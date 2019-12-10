Senator Britt Calls on Gov. Cooper to Sue NYC Over its homeless relocation scheme

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Senator Danny Britt (R-Robeson) today called on Governor Roy Cooper to file suit against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over the Mayor’s homeless relocation scheme.

The Democratic mayor of Newark, NJ filed suit against New York City, and this week Mayor de Blasio agreed to STOP sending his homeless population to Newark.

Senator Britt said,

“Social justice warrior Bill de Blasio is ignoring his own travel ban so he can deport the homeless population his failed policies have created. Governor Cooper should join his fellow Democrats from elsewhere in the country and file a federal lawsuit against de Blasio’s inhumane homeless relocation scheme.”

Newark, New Jersey’s Democratic mayor, Ras Baraka, successfully filed a similar suit that has gained national attention.

The New York Post reported last week that Mayor de Blasio is violating his own ban on taxpayer-funded travel to North Carolina by using taxpayer funds to ship homeless people from New York City to North Carolina.

According to a press release, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin called Mayor de Blasio’s homeless relocation scheme “hypocritical.”

Mayor Colvin recently told the News & Observer that he’s considering his own lawsuit against New York City.