(WKBN) – A major company announced the recall of multiple different flour products Saturday.

General Mills is voluntarily recalling 2-pound, 5-pound and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flours over “the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis,” the company said in an announcement published by the FDA.

The products affected by the recall feature a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024, according to the notice.

The recalled items also featured the below UPC codes and “better if used by” markings. Additional information can be found in the General Mills announcement.

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19610 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024 Courtesy of the FDA

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19580 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024 Courtesy of the FDA

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-10710 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024 Courtesy of the FDA

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-10610 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024 Courtesy of the FDA

Customers who may have purchased the flour are urged to throw the products away. They can also contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 with further questions.

The recall affects packages of both Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flours, General Mills announced. (FDA)

The CDC estimates that salmonella bacteria causes roughly “1.3 million infections every year,” Belsie González, a master of public health and the senior public affairs specialist for the CDC, previously told Nexstar. Of those cases, about 420 per year are fatal, the agency estimates.

Symptoms of salmonella infections, specifically, often begin to show between six hours and six days after swallowing the bacteria, and can last between four to seven days. Diarrhea, fever, vomiting and stomach cramps are common. Infected individuals are urged to contact a healthcare provider, especially if symptoms worsen to include bloody diarrhea (or diarrhea that lasts for more than three days), fever of over 102 degrees F, frequent vomiting that prevents the ingestion of liquids and any sign of dehydration.

Most people recover without treatment, health officials say. “But antibiotics can be used to treat people who have severe illness or who are at risk for severe illness, such as people with weakened immune systems, infants, or adults age 65 or older,” according to a representative for the CDC.