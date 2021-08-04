Shark bites lifeguard on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A lifeguard on Barrington Beach was bitten by a shark Tuesday morning and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was bitten on his chest around 11:45 a.m. Firefighters responded to the Palmetto Dunes resort on 65 Ocean Lane. The man was treated on the beach.

Several deep lacerations on the man’s torso were deemed “serious” but non-life-threatening.

The lifeguard was checking out water conditions and currents.

He was then flown to Savannah for further treatment. No further details were released.