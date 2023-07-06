HOUSTON (KIAH) — The case of a missing Houston teenager who was found eight years later has taken a disturbing turn in the last couple of days, with the now-25-year-old man now saying he not only returned home but accused his mother of physically abusing him.

However, Houston police have announced that they will not charge Rudy Farias’ mother on any sexual abuse charges, even though he told a community activist that he was abused.

HPD chief Troy Finner said at a press conference that the Harris County District Attorney’s Office decided to not charge Rudy and his mother, Janine Santana, for several charges, including sexual abuse, giving false names and failing to give proper identification.

However, Finner said that the case is still under investigation. Right now, Rudy is back home with his mother, Finner said.

Both Rudy Farias and Santana were interviewed by Houston police at a hotel on Wednesday. Community activist Quanell X also said he interviewed Rudy Farias with HPD detectives.

After the interview, Quanell said Farias told them that he ran away in 2015 but returned two days later. Quanell added Farias told him his mother made Farias believe he’d be in trouble with police for running away, so he says he was forced to stay in hiding.

Quanell said Farias accused Santana of drugging and sexually assaulting him.

On Thursday, Finner said he respects Quanell, but said the investigation must maintain its integrity.

“We’ve been open as much as we can,” Finner said as he ended the press conference. “This has become a local, national, and in some case, international (story). When it’s appropriate, we will send out more information.”

On Sunday, HPD said that Farias was found at a church, and was taken to a hospital.

Farias was 17 years old when he vanished on March 6, 2015, while walking his two dogs near Tidwell Road in north Houston. The dogs were later found, but Rudy disappeared.

According to Insider, several private investigators who looked into the case said that Farias’ mother had lied to them over the years, and that HPD investigators weren’t that interested in the case.