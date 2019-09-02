Shriners patient receives wish of a lifetime at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A Shriners hospital patient suffers from cerebral palsy and Sunday afternoon he received a wish of a lifetime.

“Man I’m at lost for words, I mean they’ve done so much for me,” said Brannen Waldeck, Shriners patient from Charlotte

“Some of the surgery he went through were pretty tough, it was tough to watch him go through. Especially when he was six years old,” said Brant Waldeck, father.

Brannen tells News13 he’s not letting cerebral palsy stop him from attending the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

“He’s been like a gear head kid since he could talk, so being in here and meeting this guy is unbelievable,” said Brannen’s father.

Thanks to Shiners, Brannen received a wish he would never forget. A meet and greet with Nascar driver David Ragan.

“When you meet the children you think you would talk about why they’re at the hospital, what kinda surgery they have and what’s they’re physical therapy is like, but you really don’t talk about that much at all,” said NASCAR driver David Ragan.

Brannen’s father said his bones needed to be cut, turned, and the recovery process wasn’t easy on him.

“I used to trip on my feet but now, I’m able to play basketball and I’m able to do things that are a pretty big accomplishment especially for a kid like me,” said Brannen.