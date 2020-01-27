Live Now
Singer wears ‘Impeached and Re-elected’ dress to the Grammys

US singer Joy Villa arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — A singer’s dress made a political statement at the Grammys as the impeachment battle continues in the Senate.

“Trump 2020” was printed on the front of Joy Villa’s dress. On the back were the words “Impeached and Re-elected.”

  • US singer Joy Villa arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
In response to a tweet from REAL 92.3 LA on Twitter calling her “worst dressed at the #GrammyAwards,” Villa tweeted, “I always stay winning.”

Those who follow Villa, however, know this isn’t the first time she has used her Grammys appearance as a chance to promote President Donald Trump.

As expected, Twitter had plenty to say about the singer’s 2020 political statement:

