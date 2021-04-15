Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Maryland Harley- Davidson set up a collection bin

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — There are children in our area who don’t have the gift of a great night’s rest.

Beds seem like a regular commodity, but truth is, there are some children out there who don’t have a bed to sleep in. Studies have shown that having a bed is necessary for the proper “physical, emotional, and mental support” that a child needs. That’s why organizations like Sleep in Heavenly Peace Frederick do what they do.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a non-profit organization that builds twin beds and bunk beds for children in Frederick County who need them. The organization does its best to fulfill its motto, No Kid Sleeps On The Floor In Our Town. The organization has partnered with Harley Davidson of Frederick to create a bedding donation drop-off bin at the store.

“We like to keep things local and support local charities and this is good, I think because we work with the schools for food and can drives for kids that didn’t have anything,” said Marketing Specialist at Harley-Davidson of Frederick, Hannah Degnitz.”This is good for the home aspect for them so they have everything they need at home.”

J.K Rowling once said, “We are only as strong as we are united…” Well, SHP is only successful because of the dedication of volunteers and donations from the Frederick community.

“Drop off bins like this, help us immensely because we don’t have to buy sheets and pillows and blankets,” said SHP-Frederick President Low Stavely. “A lot of those items are donated to us, and we appreciate that very much.”

The drop-off bin is located right outside the store’s front door. Only brand new, twin-sized bedding will be accepted.