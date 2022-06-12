(NEXSTAR) — Rapper Snoop Dogg says soaring prices are behind his recent decision to give one of his employees a raise.

The employee? His full-time personal blunt roller.

In a reply to UberFacts, which explained Snoop’s roller makes between $40,000 and $50,000 per year, the California rap legend wrote, “Inflation. Their salary went up!!”

Snoop first talked about this employee in a 2019 Howard Stern Show interview, Complex reports.

“That m———– is like Lurch from “The Addams Family.’ ‘You rang?’” said Snoop.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., explained to Stern that rolling his blunts is the man’s “J-O-B, his occupation. On his resume, it says, ‘What do you do? I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R: Professional Blunt Roller.”

The 50 year-old “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper said the job comes with the added perk of free cannabis.

Actor Seth Rogen backed up Snoop’s claim, saying the employee can tell when someone “seems like they want a blunt.”

Snoop has been a vocal cannabis enthusiast and activist for decades.

In addition to an endless discography touting his love for smoking, Snoop founded Leafs by Snoop in 2015. Last year, Snoop told The Hollywood Reporter that while he appreciates increasing governmental and public support for legal cannabis sales, he hopes it’s not at the cost of people serving prison time for doing the same.

“I just feel like they’ve got to really go back and release everybody that’s in jail [for] marijuana if you’re going to make it legal. Imagine if drug dealers — I call them street vendors — were able to position themselves [in today’s industry],” Snoop told THR. “It’s so hard for Black men, it’s hard for people with criminal records, to get licensed, to get dispensaries. They put so many different hurdles in front of us to where it becomes like an industry that’s not for us, but we do all the promoting of it, buying it and making it what it is.”

Cannabis advocates have even taken to Snoop Dogg’s own concerts to get their own messages out.

In April, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws petitioned outside of the musician’s concert at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. The organization said it collected hundreds of signatures to help get cannabis legalization on the state’s November 2022 ballot.

Campaign director Matthew Schweich told KELOLand: “It won’t surprise anyone that I didn’t encounter a single person who opposed cannabis legalization outside of a Snoop Dogg concert.”