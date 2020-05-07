South Carolina 18-year-old missing, last seen May 1

CHARLESTON, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old who hasn’t been seen in several days.

Deputies said Shelby Lynn Paczensy was last seen on May 1 around 5:30 a.m. on Johns Island.

She is not known to drive or own a vehicle, according to the report.

Shelby is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paczensy should notify Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or the Charleston’s County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200, or contact Detective Wiedemann at 843-740-3104 or via email jwiedemann@charlestoncounty.org.