South Carolina church shooter Dylan Roof will seek to get conviction, death sentence overturned

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The man on federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation is scheduled to argue this week that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned.

Oral arguments in the case of Dylann Roof are scheduled for Tuesday before a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

Authorities have said Roof opened fire during the closing prayer of a 2015 Bible study session at Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled.

Roof was 21 years old at the time.

