South Carolina man gives away stimulus check to those in need

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WJZY) — A South Carolina man gave away his stimulus check almost as quickly as it went into his bank account.

“I just wanted to try to help,” said Davin Sanderson. “I’ve always been the type of person to give, and I love helping people whenever I can.”

The 27-year-old Sanderson made a post on Facebook offering to give others a portion of his stimulus check from the IRS.

“I just wanted to put some positivity out there and some love,” Sanderson said. “I’ve always said I want to be the light in people’s lives when they go through dark times.”

Sanderson set out to make a difference since, he said, he’s in a position to do so.

“I’m pretty fortunate right now, my finances are in a good place. I’m still working, but a lot of people are out of work.”

There’s no doubt that in times like these, many people could use a helping hand.

“I wanted to find a way to help people — whether it was gas money, food for the kids or pizza for a night,” he said.

Sanderson is no stranger to doing good deeds. He has raised money in the past for charities. This time, he also donated to an animal shelter and roughly 25 to 30 people, many of whom were strangers.

“I wasn’t expecting the response I got by any means,” he said. “There was way more than I anticipated, and I blew the limit for myself because they were messaging me and sharing their stories and what they were going through.”

Sanderson says he hopes people continue to pay it forward somehow.

“I always love that message of helping one person and it branches off. That’s the goal. I want to inspire as many people as possible to help someone else — whether it’s a friend or a stranger.”