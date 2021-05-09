South Carolina police seeking help in locating missing woman

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

22-year-old Skilyr Leigh Hicks was last seen on Wednesday, May 5 on Highgate Circle in Greer, the department said in a news release.

Hicks was last seen wearing black leggings and an oversized t-shirt. She is 5’1″, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She left her residence in an unknown vehicle and has ties to the Belton and Pelzer areas.

Greer Police said Hicks is known to suffer from mental health issues.

Anyone with any information on where she may be located is asked to contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.