South Carolina surpasses 2,500 daily COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases for the first time since the state’s peak in January, according to information released Friday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC reported 2,535 new, confirmed cases, 701 probable ones, eight confirmed deaths and three probable COVID-19-caused deaths, based on information it received Wednesday. Of 20,182 new tests reported to the state, 16.3% were positive for the virus.

Four of the confirmed deaths were in Horry County.

Of the new cases, 311 confirmed ones were in Horry County, — the most in the state. It was followed by Greenville County, which had 230.

The number of new cases continues to climb, following a trend that began last week. Health officials have begged the public to get vaccinated as the delta variant continues to spread, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending masks in schools and for even vaccinated people to resume wearing face coverings indoors in areas with a high spread of the virus.

About 52.1% of South Carolina residents have had at least one vaccine dose, and 45% were fully vaccinated, according to DHEC.

As of information published by DHEC on Wednesday, 44 of the state’s 46 counties had been moved into the “high” spread category, which means that an area has had more than 200 new, confirmed cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. In Horry County, that rate is 793.9.

In Horry County, 5.3% of people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic, as of information updated on Wednesday. Hospitalization information is updated once a week.

Across the state, 77.57% of inpatient beds were being used, with 8.34% filled with COVID-19 patients, as of information updated by DHEC on Monday, the last time the agency published new information.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 518,480 confirmed cases, 115,830 probable cases, 8,771 confirmed deaths and 1,179 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 18 confirmed, eight probable

Dillon – 19 confirmed, four probable

Florence – 63 confirmed, three probable

Horry – 311 confirmed, 89 probable

Marion – 16 confirmed, four probable

Marlboro – Seven confirmed, six probable