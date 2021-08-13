Spartanburg Co. deputies to update on man shot in vehicle on Southport Rd. last week

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update on a man found shot in a vehicle on Southport Rd. last week.

We previously reported the incident happened Aug. 5 at about 6:30 a.m. on Southport Rd. (Hwy 295).

Firefighters found a vehicle and found a man who had been shot inside the vehicle. That person was deceased.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Travis Antonio Draper, 41, of Pacolet.

WSPA will stream the press conference here and on Facebook at 10 a.m. Friday.

