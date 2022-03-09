GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Spring is right around the corner. And that means most Americans will take out those cleaning supplies and tackle those chores that are normally put off.

According to a new survey from LombardoHomes.com, it found that only half of Americans participate in annual spring cleaning. Even more alarming is only 37% say they never do a deep clean of their home.

Among the chores listed that people hate doing and typically put off the most include:

Cleaning bathrooms, washing dishes, doing laundry

85% of people put off doing the chores they hate

65% of women with kids say they do all the chores in the family, versus 23% of men

The survey was conducted among 1,070 people with 53% female and 44% male. The report also breaks down who does the chores, tools to do those chores, and more.