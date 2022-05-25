SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Staff at a Sacramento elementary school found a gun and a loaded magazine in a student’s desk on Tuesday, Sacramento City Unified School District said.

This came on the same day as the Texas elementary school shooting that killed at least 19 children and one teacher.

On Wednesday, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg praised the students of Kemble Elementary for speaking up.

“I am so thankful for the brave students at Edward Kemble Elementary who had the courage to speak up, preventing what could have been a more tragic day,” Steinberg said on Twitter. “Students and teachers should not have to be on high alert.”

Kemble Elementary School parents got an email on Tuesday from the district, telling them a student in the second grade had brought a gun and a loaded magazine to school.

Thankfully, the student’s classmates made school staff aware that the gun and the loaded magazine were in the student’s desk, and they were able to confiscate it.

“We are grateful that this incident did not result in a tragedy such as those that districts have experienced, including today’s tragic and senseless mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. This is due in large part to the bravery and awareness of the students who came forward and alerted staff at Kemble today,” read the statement from the Sacramento City Unified School District

But that’s not the first incident with a gun at a school this week in the greater Sacramento area.

In a separate incident, Roseville police said they arrested a high school student this week for having a list of students he potentially wanted to hurt at school.

“This is an excellent example of someone seeing, hearing suspicious activity and reporting it so that it can be investigated,” Officer Rob Baquera said.

Roseville police said they have officers on campus at every school in the district and can’t stress enough how important it was for these students who saw something to have said something. Officers said that was the key to getting to these students before anything happened.