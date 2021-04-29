Suspect in custody after ‘active shooting’ incident near Conway; ‘fully-involved’ structure fire under control

Officials are expected to give an update shortly. Watch the update in the live player above.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect wanted in connection with an “active shooting investigation” was taken into custody, according to Horry County police.

Terry Brady was wanted in connection with the incident in the area of Fox Hollow Road and Highway 544 near Conway, according to police. He was considered armed and dangerous.

One person was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, but couldn’t say how.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a “fully-involved structure fire” related to the incident at the same address the original domestic violence call originated. The fire is now under control, according to HCFR.

Horry County Fire Rescue is currently working a fully-involved structure fire in continuation of the earlier active shooter call near Highway 544.



You may see smoke in the area.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/EoW4v0B50Q — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 29, 2021

Police were called to the area for a domestic violence incident at about 12:13 p.m. in which shots were fired.

The community was asked to shelter in place in the immediate area while crews searched for Brady. SLED assisted in the search with a helicopter.

Coastal Carolina University also asked anyone in the area to remain indoors.

No other information was immediately available.

