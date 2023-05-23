UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A high school student was charged after administrators located a THC vape in her backpack in Union.

The Union Police Department said an officer on duty at Union County High School was notified by a student that the girls’ bathroom smelled like marijuana.

The officer noticed a student walk into the restroom prior to the complaint and knew the juvenile had already gone to their class.

The officer spoke with an administrator and they both determined that the bathroom did contain an odor of marijuana when they walked in the area.

Officers said the student was escorted to the main office where she admitted she had a THC vape pen in her backpack.

The student also reached into her hoodie and pulled out another vape pen that contained liquid THC according to police.

Officers charged the student with possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

The student was released to her parents after they all signed a juvenile custodial release form.