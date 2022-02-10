Study: 1 in 5 Americans don’t put kids in car seats

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Think twice before you let your child ride without a car seat.

ValuePenguin made a list of seat belt and car seat statistics that state that adult drivers sometimes don’t put kids in car seats. The stats state that 21% of drivers don’t strap in their children in light traffic, even though it’s shown just recently that seat belts have saved the lives of 14,955 people in one year.

Drivers between the age of 16 and 24 aren’t putting the staps on children when driving when compared to drivers older than 70.

Men are also less likely to strap in children when compared to women as well. New Hampshire has the lowest seat belt usage rate at an astounding 71%. The state doesn’t require drivers 18 and older to wear a seatbelt while Hawaii has the highest seat belt usage rate at 97%.

The article goes more into detail about facts involving seat belts and car seat statistics that differ from state to state.