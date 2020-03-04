Live Now
Suffolk Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen Tuesday

by: WAVY

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police in Virginia is looking for a 16-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening.

Officials say Elizabeth Marie Amos is considered endangered because she suffers from a medical condition that she takes medication for, but did not take with her.

Amos was last seen on around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at her home in the Oak Ridge neighborhood of Suffolk.

She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black/gray sweatpants, and black Ugg boots.

If you know where Amos is or have any information that could help police, call 911 or local police.

This is a breaking news story.

