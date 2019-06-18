‘Super Bug’ Termite spreading in Florida chews through concrete and plumbing, spits acid

Summer is when termites breed and chew up homes across the country, but, a highly-invasive species of termite spreading across Florida, called the “Super Bug,” can chew through concrete, plumbing and wood inside a home.

Currently, the “Super Bug” is mainly found in Miami and South Florida, but is now headed to the Tampa Bay area, and may spread to more northern states.

The non-native Formosan, or subeterranean species termites, and Asian species termites are wreaking havoc on homes all over the U.S.

Termite breeding season runs from May to July, so termites are alive and well, as they work their way through the U.S. by the millions.

“They work 24 hours straight. They chew about a pound of wood a day,” said Steve Fuchs, a service coordinator for Truly Nolen Pest Control in Hudson, Florida.

“They’re not here yet,” said Fuchs. “But, we’re preparing for them. There’s two types of homes, ones that have termites and ones that don’t have termites yet. We do free estimates all the time. People don’t realize just how much damage a termite can do. People are always shocked when find out they have them. It’s usually during a home remodeling project.”

Homeowners Tim and Heidi Boudin says she and her husband knew exactly what was headed for their home a few years ago in Tarpon Springs with a large wooded area nearby. They discovered the termites in a tree in their backyard, an area that backs up to a preserve.

“It’s Florida, we’ve got all kinds of bugs,” said Heidi. “When I saw those termites, I was so glad we had protection and the house was treated. As a homeowner, you’ve got to do it.”