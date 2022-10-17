GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get that workout plan sheet ready.

In a recent article posted on BarBend, 25% of Americans who exercise say they have followed a celebrity’s routine. Maybe because of how much exposure Americans see on social media and the film industry, this has inspired those who are fans of the work.

The most searched celebrity workout plans nationwide include Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Henry Cavill, Michael B. Jordan and Adele. This level of research also inspired those to not only get in shape but stay in shape. Of all the people surveyed for the study, 1 in 8 say they would pay for access to a celebrity workout.

For more information on the most popular celebrity workouts in the USA, click here.