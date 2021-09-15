Suspect charged in Sept. 5 death of Anderson Co. man

William Calvin Black, Jr. (From: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a man on September 5 in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Irby Road for a death investigation shortly before 9:00pm.

The victim, 48-year-old Todd Andrew Craven of Piedmont, was found strangled outside the home, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Investigators have arrested and charged 36-year-old William Calvin Black, Jr. with Murder.

Black is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.