Suspect charged in Sept. 5 death of Anderson Co. man

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a man on September 5 in Anderson County.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Irby Road for a death investigation shortly before 9:00pm.
The victim, 48-year-old Todd Andrew Craven of Piedmont, was found strangled outside the home, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Investigators have arrested and charged 36-year-old William Calvin Black, Jr. with Murder.
Black is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.