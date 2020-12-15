Suspect charged in South Carolina with murder after man beat to death with hammer

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) — Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with murder in connection with a deadly assault.
According to the report, deputies responded to a call at the Regeneration Center on Olanta Highway in Effingham around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday and upon arrival, found Bobby Carl Gainey, 56, of Cheraw, the victim of an assault.
Gainey was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he later died, according to Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken.
Investigators charged Joseph Lee McFadden, 39, of Effingham with the murder of the victim. According to investigators, McFadden is alleged to have repeatedly struck Gainey with a hammer following a verbal dispute.
McFadden is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing before a Circuit Court Judge.
