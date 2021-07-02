Suspect crashed into deputy’s vehicle before flipping car on Woodruff Rd., sheriff’s office says

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A wanted man in Greenville was arrested after deputies say he crashed into a sheriff’s office patrol car before flipping his car Thursday afternoon on Woodruff Road.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were attempting to take 26-year-old Jameal Robinson into custody for bench warrants.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found Robinson while he was in the passenger seat of a vehicle at the Retreat at Waterside Apartments on Woodruff Road around 3:30pm.

Deputies said that when they approached the vehicle, Robinson forced the driver out of the car and got into the driver’s seat. Investigators said Robinson drove through bushes before hitting a deputy’s patrol car.

The vehicle was found several minutes later after it had flipped in front of the Costco on Woodruff Road, the sheriff’s office said.

After a short chase, deputies said they found Robinson hiding under a car in the Costco parking lot and he was taken into custody.

Robinson was taken to the hospital for injuries and later booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

No other injuries were reported.