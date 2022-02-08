Sword attack in Indiana leaves 2 dead, 1 wounded

MARION, Ind. (WXIN) – An Indiana man faces murder charges after allegedly attacking three people with a sword, killing two of them.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers were sent to a home Sunday night at around 6:40 p.m. for a report of a man yelling for the police. The officers discovered that 37-year-old Jonathan Lewis Dischner had allegedly used a long sword to attack three people at the home.

Johnathan Dischner (Grant County jail)

The Grant County Coroner’s Office confirmed two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, suffering from injuries consistent with stab wounds. The two men killed were identified by officials as Michael Sandlin, 34, and Dennis Johnson, 63.

Police said both Sandlin and Johnson had been staying at the home in separate rooms.

A third man also was injured in the attack and taken to a hospital where he was described as having a “severe laceration.”

Dischner was arrested at the scene without incident and booked into the Grant County Jail on preliminary charges of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police are not sure what led to the attack.

Neighbor Wendell Maggard said he had no idea anything happened until he saw the lights from police outside of the home.

“The house across the street, I didn’t know them personally, they didn’t cause any ruckus, they didn’t bother no one,” he said. “It’s just crazy to know that it just happened across the street, within your view.”

While police have not confirmed the relationship between the suspect and victims, records show that Dischner and the two men killed lived at the residence. The third victim, who remains hospitalized, is reportedly the homeowner.

Jail records show Dischner is being held without bond.