Tattoos for toys; How one Upstate tattoo studio is helping those in need

UNION, S.C. (WSPA)- Just days a part and 30 minutes away from each other, two houses in Union were destroyed by a fire, leaving the families with no where to go and just the clothes on their back.

Josh Meadows, owner of INKSclusive, says he can relate, “When I was a child my house burned down, we lost everything we had.”

That’s why after hearing this news, he couldn’t turn a blind eye.

“We started coming up with ways to help them,” Meadows said.

He is now utilizing his talent, all while lending a hand to these families, giving folks who donate a toy, a free tattoo.

He and his business partner Casper Foster, say they hope they can bring joy even in such a hard time.

“I hope they have a great Christmas, every one of them and I hope maybe this helps them do something like this with their life, you know, and maybe look at people with tattoos different. We have a heart too,” Meadows.

They’ve only been collecting gifts for several days, but say the response has been so overwhelming, that they hope to be able to give beyond their goal.

“Now instead of helping these two families, we’re going to be able to help more, and possibly with your help we may be able to help 20 kids,” Meadows said.

There’s still time to give to these families, Meadows and Foster are taking donations up until Christmas day.

They’re asking for a $25 minimum gift and of course you’ll get a free tattoo in exchange.

If you would like to ship a toy to their studio, the address is 417 Sardis Rd. Union, S.C. 29379.