Tennessee House of Representatives honors Ric Flair for 40+ years in wrestling

WOOOOOOOOOO! The state of Tennessee is honoring legendary wrestler, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

Flair shared a picture of a resolution from the Tennessee House of Representatives on Facebook.

It reads, in part, “….Be it resolved, By the House of Representatives of the 111th General Assembly of the great state of Tennessee, that we honor and congradulate Ric Flair for his long and decorated 40+ years in professional wrestling…”

Flair said, “Thanks for the respect Tennessee!”

Flair, who was born in Memphis has been a professional wrestler/sports entertainter since the 1970s.

Flair, who was hospitalized recently, has said he’s not better than ever, for more on that, click here.