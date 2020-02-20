Tennessee man to be electrocuted for killing fellow inmate

Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  121
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Annunciation Catholic School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville Barton College Beaufort County Child Development Center Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Government Beaufort County Schools Bertie County Schools Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery CarolinaEast Physicians Offices Carteret Community College Chowan University Christ Covenant School City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Covenant Church Craven Community College Craven County CARTS Craven County Schools Dare County Schools Dream Provider Care Services Duplin County Government Duplin County Schools Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Pediatrics, P.A. Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Family Foot & Ankle Physicians FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GASTROENTEROLOGY EAST, P.A. Greene County Government Offices Greene County Health Care Greene County Schools Greene Lamp Lenoir County Greenville Express Care Greenville Health Care Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc. Greenville Utilities Halifax Community College Halifax County Government Halifax County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hobgood Charter School Hookerton Family Practice Hyde County Schools Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Dialysis Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County Public Schools Lenoir County Transit Liberty Christian Academy Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Martin Community College Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Governmental Offices Martin County Schools Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro New River YMCA North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Orthopaedics East Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Schools Perdue Farms, Inc-Lewiston, NC Plant Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County District and Superior Court Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Roses Gymnastics Training Center Sheppard Memorial Library Smiling Faces Child Care Center, Inc. Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 The Allergy Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Oakwood School Town of Maysville Town of Richlands Town of Winterville Trinity Christian School Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts Tyrrell County Government University of Mount Olive/Mt Olive Washington County Government Washington County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wayne County Public Schools Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Winterville Charter Academy

Tennessee man to be electrocuted for killing fellow inmate

National

by: TRAVIS LOLLER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This photo provided by Tennessee Department of Correction shows death row inmate Nicholas Sutton. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Sutton is scheduled to be executed Thursday, Feb. 20 for killing a fellow inmate. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate is scheduled to die in the state’s electric chair Thursday, becoming the fifth convict in the past 16 months to choose electrocution over lethal injection, the state’s preferred method.

Nicholas Sutton, 58, was sentenced to death in 1986 for killing fellow inmate Carl Estep in a conflict over a drug deal while both were incarcerated in an East Tennessee prison. Sutton had already been serving time for three murders he committed in 1979 when he was 18, including the killing of his grandmother.

In a clemency petition to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Sutton’s supporters said he is not the same man who went to prison 40 years ago.

“I can confidently state that Nick Sutton is the most rehabilitated prisoner that I met working in maximum security prisons over the course of 30 years,” former Correction Lt. Tony Eden stated in an affidavit included with the clemency petition.

But Lee said Wednesday that he would not intervene in the execution. Two last-ditch appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court were still pending as of Wednesday night.

Sutton has not indicated why he chose electrocution — an option for inmates whose crimes were committed before the state adopted lethal injection as its preferred execution method — but other inmates have said they thought the electric chair would be quicker and less painful.

Expert witnesses testifying in 2018 on behalf of Tennessee inmates challenging the state’s three-drug lethal injection protocol said the mix of drugs would cause sensations of drowning, suffocation and chemical burning while rendering them unable to move or call out.

Inmates’ attorneys have argued without success that both lethal injection and electrocution violate the Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

The electric chair fell out of favor in the 1990s following several gruesomely botched executions, including a Florida execution where smoke and flames shot from the head of the condemned inmate. Only one other state, Virginia, has used electrocution in recent years, and it has not done so since 2013.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream