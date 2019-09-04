Texas governor resists calls for quick votes after shooting

1  of  64
Closings
Alexander Paul Institute of Hair Design Arapahoe Charter School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Schools Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Carteret County 3B District Courts City of New Bern Coastal Carolina Community College Craven County District Courts Dare County Schools Dermatology Associates of Coastal Carolina Duplin County Courthouse Duplin County Government Eastern Dermatology EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry Edgecombe Community College Eilenes Childcare Greene County Schools Greenville Montessori School Hyde County Government Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Martin Community College Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Schools Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Calvary Christian Academy Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico Community College Pamlico County 3B District Courts Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Progressive Child Care Center Roses Gymnastics Training Center Saint Peter Catholic School Start Right Learning Center The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Richlands Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wilson Community College Winterville Charter Academy

Texas governor resists calls for quick votes after shooting

National

by: CLARICE SILBER and PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks a mass shooting in Odessa during a news conference Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Odessa, Texas. (Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is dismissing calls to hold an emergency legislative session on guns following a violent August that began and ended with mass shootings.

The Texas Legislature doesn’t meet again until 2021, which Democrats said Wednesday is too long to wait for new safeguards in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso and Odessa that killed 29 people.

Only the governor can call a special session, and state Democratic lawmakers are trying to ratchet up pressure on Abbott after last weekend’s attack in West Texas that killed seven people and injured about two dozen more.

But Abbott, an avid gun rights supporter, has resisted those calls. His spokesman says the solution isn’t dividing lawmakers on party-line votes and that legislating on tough issues takes time.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that seven people were killed in the West Texas shooting, not five.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story