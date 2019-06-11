Texas governor signs law allowing kids to operate lemonade stands without license

Great news for young entrepreneurs and thirsty people in Texas – it’s now legal for kids to operate lemonade stands statewide without licenses or permission from local authorities!

Texas Gov. Abbott signed a bill Monday night making it legal for children to operate lemonade stands – including sales of all non-alcoholic drinks – in public parks and on private property without a state or local license.

The law targets local health codes and neighborhood rules that intentionally or unintentionally ban children’s lemonade stands or require permits for them to operate.

Support for this law grew after police in Overton, Texas recently shut down a lemonade stand run by two boys who were trying to raise money to buy their dad’s a Father’s Day present.

The bill was passed unanimously in both chambers.

Abbott posted a video on Twitter calling it a “common sense law.”