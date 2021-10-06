Multiple people injured in shooting at Texas high school, hunt for suspect underway

(NewsNation Now) — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Texas high school Wednesday morning and a search for the suspect is underway.

Police confirmed at least four people were hurt at the incident at Timberview High School in Arlington. Police reported three of the victims were Timberview students and another may have been a teacher. One of the victims was pregnant, police said.

Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.

Authorities said at a news conference that the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the school.

“This is not a random act of violence … we believe this was a student who got into a fight and drew a weapon,” the assistant chief of Arlington PD said.

Arlington police released a photo of a suspect in the shootings, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

The Mansfield Independent School District confirmed the shooting and said students and staff were locked in classrooms or offices. No visitors are being allowed inside the building, according to MISD.

The high school is about 20 minutes away from downtown Dallas.

The district is setting up a parent reunification point at 1100 W. Debbie. Authorities asked the media to gather outside the Timberview High School softball field. Mansfield ISD police, Arlington police and other law enforcement agencies are responding to the high school.

Timberview serves about 1,900 students in ninth through 12th grades. The sprawling complex opened in 2004.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.