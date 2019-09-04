Live Now
The Latest: Texas executes man for killing 2 women

National
Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Billy Jack Crutsinger. Texas death row inmate Crutsinger is facing execution Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, for fatally stabbing an 89-year-old woman and her daughter more than 16 years ago after entering their Fort Worth home under the pretense of doing some work for them. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the scheduled execution of a Texas inmate (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

A Texas death row inmate has been executed for fatally stabbing an 89-year-old woman and her daughter more than 16 years ago after entering their Fort Worth home under the pretense of doing some work for them.

Billy Jack Crutsinger received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

The 64-year-old Crutsinger was condemned for the 2003 killings of Pearl Magouirk and her 71-year-old daughter Patricia Syren.

Crutsinger’s attorney had argued his previous lawyer had a long history of incompetent work in death penalty cases but the U.S. Supreme Court denied an appeal.

Prosecutors say Crutsinger’s actions were the result of “evil.”

Swearingen was the 14th inmate put to death this year in the U.S. and the fifth in Texas, the nation’s busiest capital punishment state. Ten more executions are scheduled in Texas this year.

___

5:55 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to halt the scheduled execution of a 64-year-old Texas inmate who was condemned for fatally stabbing an 89-year-old woman and her daughter more than 16 years ago in their Fort Worth home.

Billy Jack Crutsinger is set to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening for the 2003 killings of Pearl Magouirk and her 71-year-old daughter Patricia Syren.

Crutsinger’s attorney had urged the Supreme Court to stop the execution, arguing that his previous lawyer had a long history of incompetence in death penalty cases.

A prosecutor has said Crutsinger’s actions were the result of “evil.”

The execution would be the 14th this year in the U.S. and the fifth in Texas.

___

1 a.m.

A Texas death row inmate is set to be executed Wednesday for fatally stabbing an 89-year-old woman and her daughter more than 16 years ago in their Fort Worth home.

Billy Jack Crutsinger, 64, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening for the 2003 killings of Pearl Magouirk and her 71-year-old daughter Patricia Syren. Authorities say Crutsinger killed the women then stole Syren’s car and credit card. He was arrested three days later at a bar in Galveston, more than 300 miles (480 kilometers) away.

Crutsinger’s appellate attorney has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution, alleging his previous lawyer had a long history of incompetence in death penalty cases.

___

