The Latest: Woman held in Philippines baby case from Utah

American Jennifer Erin Talbot from Ohio wipes her tears in handcuffs before the start of a press conference by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The NBI said that the 43-year-old Talbot was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport yesterday for trying to bring out of the country a 6-day old Filipino baby without proper travel documents. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of an American woman in the Philippines on charges she tried to take a 6-day-old baby out of the country (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Public records indicate an American woman arrested for attempting to take a newborn from the Philippines has been living in Utah.

Philippines officials previously said Talbot was from Ohio, and records indicate she has family connections there. Authorities in the Philippines say that a woman wanted to offer her baby for adoption, but it was not clear that had legally took place.

Property records obtained Thursday show Jennifer Erin Talbot owns a home in a suburb of Salt Lake City, and got a traffic citation there in March.

People answering the door in Sandy, Utah, declined to comment to The Associated Press.

Authorities there have said Talbot was charged with human trafficking after the 6-day-old baby was found hidden in a sling bag when she was stopped by airline personnel.

___

3:09 a.m.

Philippine officials have arrested an American woman for attempting to carry a 6-day-old baby out of the country hidden inside a shoulder bag.

The National Bureau of Investigation says 43-year-old Jennifer Talbot from Ohio was able to pass through the Manila airport immigration counter on Wednesday without declaring the baby but was intercepted at the boarding gate by airline personnel.

The bureau said in a statement Thursday that Talbot presented an affidavit, allegedly from the baby’s mother, giving consent for the baby to travel to the U.S., but it had not been signed by the mother.

It said no government travel approval had been issued for the baby. Talbot was charged with human trafficking.

Officials are searching for the baby’s parents, who have been charged under a child protection law.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

