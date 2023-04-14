(NEXSTAR/KTLA) — Mark Sheehan, co-founding member and guitarist of the Irish pop-rock band The Script, best known for their no. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Breakeven (Falling to Pieces),” has died at the age of 46.

Sheehan had been dealing with a “brief illness,” the band announced on social media Friday.

The Script confirmed news of his death via its official social media accounts, writing: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Mark Sheehan, member of The Script, an Irish indie rock band from Dublin, appears on the NBC “Today” television program, in New York, Friday, June 10, 2011. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The band was formed in 2001 by Sheehan and keyboardist Danny O’Donoghue, who the Guardian reports had been best friends since the pair were 12. O’Donoghue and Sheehan had previously been a part of the Irish pop band Mytown. The two were later joined by drummer Glen Power and The Script released its self-titled debut in 2008.

The Script’s most recent album, “Sunsets & Full Moons” was released in 2019. A greatest hits album titled “Tales from the Script” was released in 2021.

In 2022, the band went on a greatest hits tour, where Sheehan was notably absent for some of the U.S. tour dates to “spend time with family,” according to Sunday World.

“His children needed a father and his wife needed a husband,” O’Donoghue told the publication in May 2022.

UK news ITV reports Sheehan is survived by his wife Rina Sheehan and their three children.

The Script is set to perform with P!nk during her European tour later this year.