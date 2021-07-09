NEW YORK, NY – A Con Edison worker attends the site of an explosion in East Harlem in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Thousands of residents across New Jersey and New York woke up without power Friday as Tropical Storm Elsa moved up the East Coast slammed the tri-state area.

As of 10:40 a.m., Jersey Central Power & Light reported over 3,100 customers were without power. PSE&G reported about 893 of their customers woke up in the dark.

Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties reported the most outages across the state.

Bergen, Burlington and Passaic counties also saw hundreds of outages.

JCP&L spokesperson Christopher Hoenig spoke with PIX11 News and said the company will restore power to all customers by 11:30 p.m. Friday.

In New York, Con Edison reported about 500 customers without power across the five boroughs and Westchester County. Out on Long Island, more than 6,300customers remained without power as of 10:40 a.m. Friday.

Another 1,146 customers in Rockland and Orange counties also reported power outages, O&RU reported.

The outages come just days after thousands of the residents across the Garden State and the Big Apple reported outages Tuesday and Wednesday morning following heavy rain and wind.

Tropical Storm Warnings were in effect Friday morning for areas along the New Jersey coast and for Long Island. The warnings have since expired.

Flash flood warnings and watches remain in effect for parts of Westchester, Long Island and New Jersey counties until about 12:45 p.m.