Three suspects, including two teens, arrested in Valley Capital Murder case

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A couple and another person are all facing Capital Murder charges after admitting to Valley Police they arranged a marijuana drug buy to set the victim up and steal his money.

Valley investigators say on July 17th, they responded to calls of a shooting at 228 Huguley Road in Valley and discovered 23-year-old Antavious Lawenton Sharpe dead.

Valley Police are charging 18-year-old Robyn Yvonne Jones of Lagrange, Georgia; her boyfriend, 21-year-old Vincent Ray Tiller of Grantville, Georgia; and 19-year-old Jacob Christian Moedl of Notasulga, Alabama, with Capital Murder in the case.

Jones and Tiller were arrested on July 24th and are in custody in Lafayette Parish, LA., pending extradition to Alabama.

Moedl was arrested in Notasulga on July 26th and is in the Chambers County Detention Facility.

“Witnesses positively identified Jones as the driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting as well as reporting that there was a white or light-skinned male in the front passenger seat and a black male in the rear seat. When the warrant on Jones was entered into NCIC Valley, Investigators were contacted by detectives in Griffin, GA., and learned that Jones and her boyfriend (Tiller) had been involved in a shooting on July 10th. The US Marshall’s Fugitive Recovery Task Force was contacted for assistance in locating Jones and Tiller,” said Major Mike Reynolds.

Marshall’s were able to track the couple to Louisiana, where they, along with members of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, could arrest them at a residence in Carencro.

“Valley Investigators went to Louisiana to interview them. They both admitted that they had set up a deal with Sharpe to buy marijuana with the intention of robbing him and that the white male named Jacob had shot him. Based on this information, Investigators were able to locate Moedl and question him. Moedle admitted to being in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but stated that Tiller had pulled the trigger,” said Major Reynolds.

This case is still under investigation. Photos for Jones and Tilley have been requested by Valley Police and released as soon as possible.