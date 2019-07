In this image taken on April 23, 2012, a Chocolate Cherry Buttermilk Shake and Raspberry Key Lime Cheesecake Milkshakes are shown in Concord, NH. (AP Photos/Matthew Mead)

Thursday is the perfect day to head to your favorite ice cream shop and order a Vanilla Milkshake. It’s National Vanilla Milkshake Day.

The Vanilla Milkshake has been around since at least 1885, but it was made a little different back then. Whiskey was used instead of ice cream.

It all changed when ice cream was added in the early 1900s, and by the 1930s the drink was a hit in malt shops everywhere.