WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WDKY) — Authorities in Kentucky are thanking a toddler for assisting in an arrest last week.

On Friday, deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff Department — with help from the Williamsburg Police Department and the Kentucky State Police — were seeking to locate a woman with multiple outstanding warrants for her arrest.

After arriving at a home in Williamsburg, no adult members of the residence would tell authorities where the woman was. But a toddler there didn’t hesitate to step up.

“A very brave and honest toddler stood up, put his hands on his hips, and stated, ‘It is good to be honest … we shouldn’t lie, she is inside the room next to the bathroom!'” according to a Facebook post shared by the department.

Tina Hicks, 45, of Williamsburg, was arrested and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. She was also served with four other outstanding warrants.

Deputy Brentley Patrick commended the child for “his integrity and service to the community.”

The department said the child involved was visiting family.

“He was healthy, intelligent, and in no way appeared to be abused. He was just at the wrong place, wrong time,” the Facebook post said.