Tom Rice, other US House Republicans from South Carolina express support for lawsuit to overturn Biden election

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tom Rice and four other U.S. House Republicans from South Carolina expressed their support for a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn Biden’s election win.

In total, 106 House Republicans signed an amicus brief expressing support for the lawsuit, which was filed by the State of Texas, demanding the 62 Electoral College votes from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated. Biden won all of those states.

The five Republicans from South Carolina that expressed support were Tom Rice, Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman, William Timmons, and Joe Wilson.

Seventeen states, including South Carolina, also expressed support for the lawsuit in a brief filed Wednesday. All 17 states are states Trump won.

The suit from the Texas attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton, repeats a litany of false, disproven and unsupported allegations about mail-in ballots and voting in the four battlegrounds.

Repeating many of those claims, Trump lawyer John Eastman wrote, “The fact that nearly half of the country believes the election was stolen should come as no surprise.”

Biden won by more than 7 million votes and has a 306-232 electoral vote edge.

Read the full list below:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.