Tracking Hurricane Laura along Mississippi coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 is tracking Hurricane Laura along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, where the storm is little more than 250 west outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Neighbors on the coast are still in harms way due to storm surges from Laura’s massive winds. There are flooded side streets off Highway 603 south of Interstate 10 in Bay St. Louis.

Hancock County EMA officials predicted another two to four foot storm surge for their shorelines, which could put out another 100 roads in the county under water.

