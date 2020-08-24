Tracking the Tropics: Marco weakens as it nears Louisiana; Laura drenches Jamaica

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center has continued to monitor Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura as the storms approach the north-central Gulf of Mexico this week.

Marco is closing in on Louisiana and is expected to make landfall midday Monday.

Laura is moving over the far northwestern Caribbean and is forecast to make landfall somewhere between Texas and central Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Marco

Marco was downgraded from a hurricane back to a tropical storm Sunday night. The storm continues to produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds as it moves along the northern Gulf Coast on Monday.

At 11 a.m. Monday, Marco had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was about 55 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It was moving north-northwest at 8 mph.

The storm is forecast to approach the Louisiana coast by Monday afternoon and weaken to a tropical depression Monday night. It’s expected to dissipate to a remnant low on Tuesday.

The system could dump 3 to 10 inches of rain across portions of the north-central Gulf, causing flash, urban and small stream flooding.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi

Lake Borgne

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Morgan City to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura is growing stronger as it moves toward the US Gulf Coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday.

The storm pounded Haiti and the Dominican Republic with heavy rain over the weekend, killing 11 people, according to reports.

At 11 a.m. Monday, the storm was moving west-northwestward over the Caribbean and was bringing heavy rain and flash flooding to Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and portions of Cuba.

The storm was about 65 miles east-southeast of Cayo Largo with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour. It was moving west-northwest at 20 miles per hour.

The storm is forecast to move over the Caribbean Sea and cross western Cuba this evening. It’s expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday morning and reach the northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday. Forecasters predict it will reach the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday night.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Ciego De Avila, Sancti

Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana,

Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West

Dry Tortugas

TRACKING THE TROPICS