NEW JERSEY — An overturned truck was blocking the north and southbound express lanes on Interstate 80/Interstate 95 just before the George Washington Bridge Thursday morning, causing extensive traffic delays in both directions.

AIR11 was over the scene where it appeared the tractor trailer was heading northbound and then crossed the median and flipped over.

Traffic was getting by through the local lanes, but even those were jammed up.

The GWB advised trucks to find alternate routes, while cars were told to use the lower level.

An overturned tractor trailer blocked multiple lanes of traffic on I-80/I-95 just before the George Washington Bridge on Thursday morning, Aug. 5, 2021. (AIR11/PIX11 News)

Inbound delays to the GWB were up to 90 minutes around 8 a.m. and were expected to grow.

Westbound delays on the Cross Bronx Expressway were back to the Bruckner Interchange and traffic was barely moving.

Clarification: GWB Upper to NY: I-95 Express closed due to overturned tractor trailer. Trucks use alternate route. Cars use lower Level. — GWB. Wear a Face Covering. (@PANYNJ_GWB) August 5, 2021

Drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible and try to take the Lincoln or Holland tunnels.

There were no immediate reports of injuries but there was an apparent fuel spill and a massive cleanup operation as the truck remained laying across the highway.