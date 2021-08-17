Tree falls through roof of Georgia apartment complex during storm

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As Tropical Storm Fred moved through the News 3 viewing area, a tornado touched down early Tuesday morning in Americus. Recovery efforts are now underway in the Sumter County city.

Reported damage included powerlines down, trees blocking roads, huge pieces of debris all over, and as the sun came up the damage only became more evident and wide spread.

Pieces of debris were scattered across a parking lot.

A apartment complex located nearby, on Wanda Way, experienced a range of damage, but one of their units was hit harder than the rest.

A tree fell right through one of its units, bringing down the ceiling in the top floor bedroom in what appeared to be an attic.

Owner of the Complex, Denny Adkins, shares how close this tree came to contact with the woman inside.

“The tree that was behind this house on unit D just fell through the roof. The lady there tells us that she heard the storm, heard the noise, and got up from bed and went downstairs just as the tree practically was crashing through her building. So, we’re very fortunate that no one was hurt during this incident and we’ve got help coming now to try to clean up the mess and get the tree off the building,” said Adkins.

Adkins says these apartments were rebuilt after a 2007 tornado swept through the area, causing damage. The full extent of damage from last night’s tornado is not known at this time.