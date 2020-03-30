TRICARE to temporarily cover telehealth services for applied behavior analysis

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia (WNCT) The Defense Health Agency announced that TRICARE will temporarily cover telehealth services for parents and caregivers in the Autism Care Demonstration.

From Tuesday to May 31, TRICARE will temporarily cover telehealth support for applied behavior analysis parent or caregiver guidance services.

This is to assist ACD beneficiaries during social distancing and the COVID-19 response.

Parents and caregivers can get unlimited services, with or without your child present.

A TRICARE-authorized, board-certified behavior analyst or assistant behavior analyst must provide the services.

TRICARE also covers other telehealth services for children with autism when clinically indicated.

These may include:

Physical therapy

Occupational therapy

Speech and language therapy

Most medical care and psychotherapy

Through secure, two-way video conferencing, ABA providers can:

Teach parents or caregivers ABA techniques

Practice skills with other family members

Review parent or caregiver goals

Should the period of emergency extend past May 31, the Defense Health Agency will provide additional guidance on a possible extension of this exception to the policy.

Guidance for TRICARE beneficiaries related to COVID-19 can be found by visiting www.tricare.mil/coronoavirus.