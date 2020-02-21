Trooper has standoff with stubborn horse

Skip to content
Previous Alert
1
of
/
158
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Afterschool BELLS, Inc.
1
of
/
158
Closings
Arapahoe Charter School
2
of
/
158
Closings
Arendell Parrott Academy
3
of
/
158
Closings
Bankruptcy Court - Greenville
4
of
/
158
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville
5
of
/
158
Closings
Barton College
6
of
/
158
Closings
Beaufort Area Transit System
7
of
/
158
Closings
Beaufort County Child Development Center
8
of
/
158
Closings
Beaufort County Developmental Center--Adult Day Services
9
of
/
158
Closings
Beaufort County Schools
10
of
/
158
Closings
Bertie County District Court
11
of
/
158
Closings
Bertie County Rural Health Association
12
of
/
158
Closings
Bertie County Schools
13
of
/
158
Closings
Bethel Christian Academy
14
of
/
158
Closings
Boyette Orthopedics
15
of
/
158
Closings
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain
16
of
/
158
Closings
Care-O-World Enrichment Center
17
of
/
158
Closings
Carolina Arthritis Center
18
of
/
158
Closings
Carteret Community College
19
of
/
158
Closings
Carteret County Board of Elections
20
of
/
158
Closings
Carteret County Schools
21
of
/
158
Closings
Chowan University
22
of
/
158
Closings
Christ Covenant School
23
of
/
158
Closings
City of New Bern
24
of
/
158
Closings
Coastal Carolina Community College
25
of
/
158
Closings
Craven Community College
26
of
/
158
Closings
Craven County CARTS
27
of
/
158
Closings
Craven County District Courts
28
of
/
158
Closings
Craven County Local Government
29
of
/
158
Closings
Craven County Schools
30
of
/
158
Closings
Dare County Schools
31
of
/
158
Closings
Discovery Land Daycare
32
of
/
158
Closings
Duplin County Schools
33
of
/
158
Closings
East Carolina University
34
of
/
158
Closings
Easter Seals UCP Summer Moore Childrens Center
35
of
/
158
Closings
Eastern Dermatology
36
of
/
158
Closings
Eastern Headache and Spine
37
of
/
158
Closings
EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER
38
of
/
158
Closings
Eastern Psychiatric & Behavioral Specialists
39
of
/
158
Closings
Eastern Radiologists, Inc.
40
of
/
158
Closings
Edenton-Chowan Schools
41
of
/
158
Closings
Edgecombe Community College
42
of
/
158
Closings
Eilenes Childcare
43
of
/
158
Closings
Family Medicine in Downtown Tarboro
44
of
/
158
Closings
Follow The Son Child Care Center
45
of
/
158
Closings
GASTROENTEROLOGY EAST, P.A.
46
of
/
158
Closings
GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER
47
of
/
158
Closings
Greene County District Court
48
of
/
158
Closings
Greene County Health Care
49
of
/
158
Closings
Greene County Schools
50
of
/
158
Closings
Greene County Transportation
51
of
/
158
Closings
Greene Lamp Greene County
52
of
/
158
Closings
Greene Lamp Lenoir County
53
of
/
158
Closings
Greenhouse Preschool
54
of
/
158
Closings
Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center
55
of
/
158
Closings
Greenville Express Care
56
of
/
158
Closings
Greenville Family Doctors
57
of
/
158
Closings
Greenville Montessori School
58
of
/
158
Closings
Halifax County Schools
59
of
/
158
Closings
Hertford County District Court
60
of
/
158
Closings
Hertford County Public Schools
61
of
/
158
Closings
Hobgood Charter School
62
of
/
158
Closings
Hookerton Family Practice
63
of
/
158
Closings
Hyde County Government
64
of
/
158
Closings
Hyde County Schools
65
of
/
158
Closings
Iconic Marine Group
66
of
/
158
Closings
Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt
67
of
/
158
Closings
John Paul II Catholic High School
68
of
/
158
Closings
Jones County Public Schools
69
of
/
158
Closings
Joy Junction Christian Child Care
70
of
/
158
Closings
Kids Kountry
71
of
/
158
Closings
Kids Paradise Childcare Center
72
of
/
158
Closings
KinderCare Learning Centers
73
of
/
158
Closings
Kinston Dialysis
74
of
/
158
Closings
Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc.
75
of
/
158
Closings
Lawrence Academy
76
of
/
158
Closings
Lenoir Community College
77
of
/
158
Closings
Lenoir County District Court
78
of
/
158
Closings
Lenoir County Public Schools
79
of
/
158
Closings
Lenoir County Transit
80
of
/
158
Closings
Liberty Christian Academy
81
of
/
158
Closings
Living Water Christian School
82
of
/
158
Closings
Lou Anna Childcare Center
83
of
/
158
Closings
Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
84
of
/
158
Closings
Martin Community College
85
of
/
158
Closings
Martin County Adult & Aging Services
86
of
/
158
Closings
Martin County Governmental Offices
87
of
/
158
Closings
Martin County Schools
88
of
/
158
Closings
Martin Enterprises
89
of
/
158
Closings
Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department
90
of
/
158
Closings
Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville
91
of
/
158
Closings
Mid-Atlantic Christian University
92
of
/
158
Closings
Mt. Calvary Christian Academy
93
of
/
158
Closings
MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER
94
of
/
158
Closings
Nash Community College
95
of
/
158
Closings
Nash County District Court
96
of
/
158
Closings
Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools
97
of
/
158
Closings
Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
98
of
/
158
Closings
Neuse Enterprises, Inc.
99
of
/
158
Closings
New Beginnings Child Care Centers
100
of
/
158
Closings
New Bern-Craven County Public Library
101
of
/
158
Closings
North Carolina Wesleyan College
102
of
/
158
Closings
Northampton County Schools
103
of
/
158
Closings
Oasis Learning Center
104
of
/
158
Closings
Onslow County Courthouse
105
of
/
158
Closings
Onslow County Schools
106
of
/
158
Closings
Onslow Surgical Clinic
107
of
/
158
Closings
Our Childrens Clinic
108
of
/
158
Closings
Pamlico Christian Academy
109
of
/
158
Closings
Pamlico County 3B District Courts
110
of
/
158
Closings
Pamlico County Schools
111
of
/
158
Closings
Perdue Farms, Inc-Lewiston, NC Plant
112
of
/
158
Closings
Perquimans County Schools
113
of
/
158
Closings
Physicians East PA
114
of
/
158
Closings
Pitt Community College
115
of
/
158
Closings
Pitt County Council on Aging
116
of
/
158
Closings
Pitt County District and Superior Court
117
of
/
158
Closings
Pitt County Schools
118
of
/
158
Closings
Pitt Family Physicians, PA
119
of
/
158
Closings
Possessing the Keys of the Kingdom Day Care
120
of
/
158
Closings
Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center
121
of
/
158
Closings
S.M.E.G Family Mental Health
122
of
/
158
Closings
Saint Paul Church
123
of
/
158
Closings
Sara Lee Frozen Bakery
124
of
/
158
Closings
Sheppard Memorial Library
125
of
/
158
Closings
Sleepworthy Bedding in Pinetops
126
of
/
158
Closings
Smithfield-Farmland
127
of
/
158
Closings
Start Right Learning Center
128
of
/
158
Closings
Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2
129
of
/
158
Closings
Tender Love Child Care Center Inc.
130
of
/
158
Closings
Terra Ceia Christian School
131
of
/
158
Closings
The Allergy Center
132
of
/
158
Closings
The Bear Patch Preschool
133
of
/
158
Closings
The Childrens Village Academy
134
of
/
158
Closings
The Epiphany School of Global Studies
135
of
/
158
Closings
The Oakwood School
136
of
/
158
Closings
Town of Ayden
137
of
/
158
Closings
Town of Maysville
138
of
/
158
Closings
Town of Newport
139
of
/
158
Closings
Town of Richlands
140
of
/
158
Closings
Town of River Bend
141
of
/
158
Closings
Trinity Christian School
142
of
/
158
Closings
Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts
143
of
/
158
Closings
Tyrrell County Government
144
of
/
158
Closings
U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC
145
of
/
158
Closings
U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC
146
of
/
158
Closings
University of Mount Olive/Mt Olive
147
of
/
158
Closings
Washington County Government
148
of
/
158
Closings
Washington County Schools
149
of
/
158
Closings
Washington Montessori Public Charter School
150
of
/
158
Closings
Wayne Community College
151
of
/
158
Closings
Wayne County District Court
152
of
/
158
Closings
Wayne County Public Schools
153
of
/
158
Closings
Weldon City Schools
154
of
/
158
Closings
Wilson Community College
155
of
/
158
Closings
Wilson County District Court
156
of
/
158
Closings
Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc.
157
of
/
158
Closings
Windsor Dialysis
158
of
/
158