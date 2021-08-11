Tropical Storm focuses on Fred Sunday and Weather Aware for the region

There is a brief pattern switch for tonight and for the next few days before we focus on regional “potential” impacts from Fred.

Tonight we will be watching for the peak for The Perseid Meteor Showers, especially before dawn Thursday. 50-75 per hour for all of us in the Northern Hemisphere and the moon’s lack of reflection is in our favor for stargazers.

Storms took a break locally today with the exception of a few late-day pop-up showers and storms. Tomorrow high pressure shifts out in the Atlantic and sends a shortwave in the afternoon.

It appears storms may fire up in a line north and east, which brings a threat of storms here locally across the entire region Thursday afternoon.

Thursday-Saturday: The weather returns to the sun early and afternoon pop-up storms. Highs still in the lower 90s and lows back into the lower to mid-70s.

Sunday-Tuesday WEATHER AWARE (For The Region): We have to be hyper-focused for those traveling anywhere from Louisiana, Florida, Alabama, and Georgia for Monday because this is the latest National Hurricane Forecast Track and its current forecast can be tracked 24/7 at WRBL.com and #TrackingTheTropics