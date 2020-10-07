President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump‘s physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, said Wednesday morning in a statement that the president’s vital signs, including “oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range.”

He added that the president said: “I feel great!”

The president has received treatment at the White House for COVID-19 since Monday evening after spending three nights at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Conley said Trump has been “fever-free for more than 4 days and symptom-free for over 24 hours.” He also said the president did not require any additional “supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization.”

The doctor did note Trump’s labs on Monday showed “detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies” compared to his initial labs drawn from last Thursday that did not show IgG levels. Trump announced he tested positive for coronavirus early Friday morning.

Conley said he will continue to monitor the president and provide more updates.

On Monday afternoon, shortly before his departure from Walter Reed, Conley said that the president would not be fully “out of the woods” for another week.

Trump is expected to continue his recovery at the White House, where they are assessing the reach of exposure for officials, staff and workers.