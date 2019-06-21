Trump: Veterans can go see community doctor on the govt’s dime; VA says it’s not that simple

9 is On Your Side digging deeper into President Trump’s comments about veteran care.

On Tuesday, during a re-election rally, Trump said veterans can go out, find a doctor, get fixed up and the government will pay for it.

We reached to a local veteran’s center official following that speech; they say it’s not that simple.

It’s called the Mission Act.

There is a list of doctors and care centers that veterans can go to and get care other than the VA hospital but they have to be in a network.

The President’s exact words were, “We passed VA choice, you go out now, you get a doctor, you fix yourself up, the doctor sends us a bill and we pay for it.“

Jonathan Forte is the administrator and COO of the Greenville VA Health Care Center and Morehead City VA Outpatient Clinic. He said, “Veterans, unfortunately, can’t just pick a doctor off the street and go there and have the VA pay for it, it has to be an in-network provider, we want to provide veterans the ultimate choice, whether that’s with us in the VA facilities or out in the community with a provider they choose.“

It’s all in an effort to make sure veterans get the care they need.

Forte says if a veteran has to wait more than 20 days to be seen or if they’re 30 mins or more away from a primary care provider, they have the option to go out into the community for care.

If a veteran needs Specialty Care, they will be offered care in the community if VA wait times are greater than 28 days or they live more than an hour from a VA specialty provider.

Forte said, “Providing more choices for the veterans is only going to improve the health care they receive.“

If you have questions about what community care centers are in the network, you can call and get more help.

The numbers to call are 919-286-6899 for billing questions, 919-286-5225 for general questions.

You can also visit mission.va.gov for more info.